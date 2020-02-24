Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $735.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.35. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $362.51 and a 1-year high of $756.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.10.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

