Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.83. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

