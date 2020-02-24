Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $66,551.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Mercury has traded 283.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.16 or 0.02839014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00226442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00137846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

