MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $102.91 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,857 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $102,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. 6 Meridian raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 166,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.4% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.71 on Monday, reaching $147.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

