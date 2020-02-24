Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.58-1.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 547,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have commented on MMSI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

