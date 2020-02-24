Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.58-1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.044-1.064 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised Merit Medical Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

MMSI stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.75. 547,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

