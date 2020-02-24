Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.044-1.064 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. 547,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,929. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

