Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth about $10,440,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

