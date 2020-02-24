Metadium Market Capitalization Reaches $11.85 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Bytex. Metadium has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and $1.20 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02840256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00137261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bytex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

