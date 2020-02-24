MetaHash Hits Market Capitalization of $6.49 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,854,857,829 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,615,543 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

