Metal (MTL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.88 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. Metal has a market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metal has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003460 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,183,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi, Cryptopia, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

