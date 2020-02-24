Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

MBNKF stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

