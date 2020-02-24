Metronome Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00006994 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $51.55 and $20.33. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $264,015.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02840256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00137261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,757,646 coins and its circulating supply is 10,233,397 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

