MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of MGM Growth Properties worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 98.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.45. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

MGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

