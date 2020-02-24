MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 364.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $33.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.64. MGP Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

