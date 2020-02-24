MicroBitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,496.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $4,496.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

