Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $178.59 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $106.87 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,402.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

