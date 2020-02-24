Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,232,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,302.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.38. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nomura upped their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

