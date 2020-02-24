Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,117,217 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,164,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Microsoft worth $3,645,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Nomura boosted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,278,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,232,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,302.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

