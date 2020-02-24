Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

MSFT stock opened at $178.59 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,402.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

