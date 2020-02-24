MINDOL Trading Up 68.3% This Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00023108 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded up 68.3% against the dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $378.58 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.01068437 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003042 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000753 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

