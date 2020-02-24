Minereum (MNE) Market Capitalization Tops $113,597.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. Minereum has a market cap of $113,597.00 and $236.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,239,268 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

