MinexCoin (MNX) Market Cap Achieves $315,823.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $315,823.00 and approximately $54,308.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02840256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00048042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00137261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,551,280 coins and its circulating supply is 6,167,499 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

