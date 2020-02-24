Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 6,160 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

JNJ traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.10. 1,378,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

