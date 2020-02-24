Mithril (MITH) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mithril Token Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ZB.COM, Gate.io, LBank, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, FCoin, CoinExchange, BitForex, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

