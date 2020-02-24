Monarch Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Monarch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Monarch has a total market capitalization of $81,466.00 and approximately $81,416.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monarch has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monarch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02824152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00221372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00138358 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Profile

Monarch was first traded on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,091,709 tokens. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monarch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monarch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.