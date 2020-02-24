Monash IVF Group Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MVF)

Monash IVF Group Ltd (ASX:MVF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of ASX:MVF opened at A$1.01 ($0.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $236.97 million and a PE ratio of 12.88. Monash IVF Group has a 52 week low of A$0.94 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of A$1.54 ($1.09). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.11.

Monash IVF Group Company Profile

Monash IVF Group Limited provides assisted reproductive and specialist women imaging services in Australia and Malaysia. It provides fertility research and treatment services, tertiary level prenatal diagnostic services, low intervention IVF services, and diagnostic ultrasound services. The company operates 22 fertility clinics, 18 specialist women's imaging sites, 5 service centers, 2 specialized diagnostic laboratories, and 3 day hospitals.

