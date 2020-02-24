Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.