MonetaryUnit 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $492.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Bittrex. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $492.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018016 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003751 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004467 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 183,289,100 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

