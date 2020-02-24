Monkey Project Reaches Market Cap of $266,848.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $266,848.00 and approximately $578.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,307,652 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.