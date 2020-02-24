Monolith Hits Market Cap of $7.61 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $7.61 million and $38,739.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00492981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $637.51 or 0.06611648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00063204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

