Mooncoin Price Up 68.4% Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.85 million and $73.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 68.4% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00773795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006654 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,515,978,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.