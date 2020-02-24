Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Stephen J. Luczo Purchases 50,000 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.68. 28,661,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,844,327. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,598,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,706,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

