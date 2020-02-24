Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,425 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after purchasing an additional 536,693 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 599,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 494,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 944,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,291,000 after purchasing an additional 490,067 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

Shares of MS traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,236,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

