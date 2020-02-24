MovieBloc Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.60 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $23.60 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.02839461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00138134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,445,194,356 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

