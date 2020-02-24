M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Shares in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in JD.Com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in JD.Com by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.87.

Shares of JD traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89 and a beta of 1.42.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

