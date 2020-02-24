M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 439.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $2.68 on Monday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,216. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

