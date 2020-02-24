M&T Bank Corp Buys 12,646 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 120.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

ELS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.14. 2,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.85%.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

