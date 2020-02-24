M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,964 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

