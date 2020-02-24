M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,986,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.22. 8,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,989. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.