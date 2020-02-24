M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,252,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 58,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

TRGP stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,657. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -449.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

