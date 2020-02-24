M&T Bank Corp Has $1.18 Million Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

DTE traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.46. 228,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,292. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average of $129.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

