M&T Bank Corp Has $1.23 Million Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 368.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,900,000 after purchasing an additional 108,573 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,998,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CoStar Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 48,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5,234.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 48,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP traded down $7.93 on Monday, reaching $708.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $665.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.44. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $403.87 and a 12-month high of $746.70.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.33.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

