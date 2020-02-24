M&T Bank Corp Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Store Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,640,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the third quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

STOR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. 16,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,282. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

