M&T Bank Corp Has $1.39 Million Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First American Bank bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

NYSE LDOS traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.