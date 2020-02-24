M&T Bank Corp Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 611.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after acquiring an additional 979,165 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after acquiring an additional 951,530 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 594,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,891,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after acquiring an additional 483,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $32.39. 106,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

