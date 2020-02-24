M&T Bank Corp Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,752 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $4,241,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $172.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,891. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.81 and a 200-day moving average of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

