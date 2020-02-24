M&T Bank Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $303,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 28.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

