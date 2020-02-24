M&T Bank Corp Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in IAA by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE IAA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. IAA has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.