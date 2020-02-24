M&T Bank Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 127,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after buying an additional 103,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Nasdaq by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,195,000 after buying an additional 78,707 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.06. 13,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,522. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

